Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif: Travelling widens my perspective

"Food and culture are such a draw for me. It's always been like that since childhood," she added.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Paris: Actress Aamna Sharif of 'Kahiin To Hoga' fame has been giving holiday goals, as she has been travelling in the beautiful lanes of Paris, Cannes, and Barcelona.

"I love travelling. It widens my perspective. It gives me confidence and just makes me admire more and be more graceful. I love meeting people and interacting with them, understanding their views on things," said Aamna.

The actress is a known face in the television world, and has also done a few Bollywood movies, including the 2009 comedy "Aloo Chaat" and the 2014 hit "Ek Villain".

 

Aamna SharifAamna Sharif picsKahiin To Hoga
