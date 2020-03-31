Aamrapali Dubey switches to Bong look, grooves to Badshah-Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Genda Phool' - Watch her Bengali avatar

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey has once again shared a fab video for her fans on Instagram. The YouTube sensation and one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri movie business, Aamrapali can be seen dressed up in a Bong look.

The actress has lip-synced to rapper Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez's latest song 'Genda Phool' and donned a Bengali look for her fans. Watch it here:

Badshah's song 'Genda Phool' released a few days back and has become a big hit already. It is trending on number 4 on YouTube and is sung by Payal Dev. The track features Jacqueline Fernandez in a Bong look.

Aamrapali Dubey has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. She started off from television and later moved to Bhojpuri movies, only to become the top actress in the industry.

In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, Aamrapali Dubey made a contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh. She donated a lakh each to Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and Rs 50,000 to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

The pandemic flu has claimed over 37,000 lives globally as of now.