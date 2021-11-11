Aarya actor Vikas Kumar's debut production 'Sonsi' to represent India at Oscars 2022

Mumbai: The wait for an Academy Award might just end for India as Savita Singh's Sonsi (Shadow Bird), produced by Aarya actor Vikas Kumar, is running the race for Oscars` 2022. The short film became an Oscar Qualifier after winning Best Film at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival, 2021.

At the recently held 67th National Awards, Sonsi won Best Cinematography (Non-Feature category). Earlier, it was declared Best Short Film at Lady Filmmakers Festival, Beverly Hills.

Grateful about being selected for the Oscars consideration, Vikas said, "Not everyone can apply for Oscars. You can only submit your short film if it has won at an Oscar Qualifying festival. Just last week we received confirmation from The Academy that our film has been successfully entered for Oscars consideration. We`re obviously thrilled!"

"At Khan and Kumar, we believe in telling stories where we see `the extraordinary in the ordinary. Sonsi is our debut film. The response it has got is a huge encouragement. We are currently working on two projects - a documentary on an annual sporting event held in a village on the border of UP and Bihar, and a short film that is based quite literally, out of this world," he added.

The 26-minute experimental film revolves around an eight-year-old girl, Nadi (Aarohi Radhakrishnan), her dream-etched shadow-bird, and the mysterious village time-keeper (Jameel Khan).

Sonsi (Shadow Bird) has been produced by actor Vikas Kumar and his childhood friend, tech-entrepreneur Sharib Khan under their banner, Khan and Kumar Media Pvt Ltd.

National Award-winning cinematographer, Savita Singh, made her debut as a director with this short film.