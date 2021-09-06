Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy opens up on lessons learnt after brain stroke; here's what he said

New Delhi: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy advised actors to not take risks at the cost of his life, a lesson he learned after experiencing a brain stroke in 2020. Although he is still recovering from a cerebrovascular stroke, he decided to speak about the lessons learnt from the incident to a leading daily.

Roy told actors to stay away from dangerous, random, unripe professionals who might sway one into hazardous things. He also advised them to not let work get into their head or let anyone put them on their deathbed.

He told ETimes, "I had a brain stroke, so I wouldn’t be able to answer this because I was totally under observation and heavy medicines. But now, when I look back at it, it makes me release many things. I have learnt through this incident, that we, as actors, must take risks, but not at the cost of our own lives. It is dangerous to just trust random, unripe professionals who have no idea of the process of making films and may do hazardous things to achieve their goals."

He added, "I would like to especially say this to actors of this generation and to aspiring actors who are looking forward to entering this industry to be an actor. Don’t let your work go to your head and don’t let anybody take your advantage and put you on your deathbed. This is the scariest thing that can happen to anybody. You must only trust amateurs and the right professionals."

Rohit was the winner of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 1. Apart from acting and his stints in reality TV shows, he also has a production house - Rahul Roy Productions. The company released its first film Elaan, on 25 November 2011 in Bihar.