Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia, husband Brent Goble to start a Yoga Shala

The "Kkusum" actress has been flaunting her curves in her pole dance and yoga videos on social media.

Aashka Goradia, husband Brent Goble to start a Yoga Shala

Mumbai: Actress Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble will restore a 150-year-old Portuguese house to start a Yoga Shala.

The "Kkusum" actress has been flaunting her curves in her pole dance and yoga videos on social media. Now, she is working towards helping her American husband realise his dream in India.

Aashka said: "Brent has spent the last year and a half getting trained and certified in Yoga. I am lucky that I had the opportunity to become his first student and learn Yoga from him. In the process, we dreamt of opening up Yoga Shala where people can spend a few days, detox and completely detach from everything."

They didn't think it would have been possible in the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

"We have found the most beautiful and quaint 150-year-old Portuguese house in Goa which will be Brent's base for teaching Yoga. I'll be shuffling back and forth between the two cities but we are definitely excited. Our hearts skipped a beat when we saw the Portuguese home for the first time and we looked at each other and said, 'This is it'," she said.

The couple is now in the process of restoring it to make it fit for housing, Yoga and "all facilities which will be needed once we are ready to go".

Apart from giving netizens fitness and couple goals, Aashka is a popular name in the telly world. She has featured in hit TV shows such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahiin to Hoga" and "Naagin". The audience also got to see her real side in reality shows like "Nach Baliye" and "Bigg Boss".

 

Tags:
Aashka GoradiaBrent GobleYoga Shala
