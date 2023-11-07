Aashram Actress Tridha Choudhary To Tie The Knot Next Year, Know All About Her Groom-To-Be

New Delhi: Tridha Choudhury rose to fame thanks to her outstanding performance in the adored web series Aashram. In addition with Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, and Aaditi Pohankar, the show premiered in 2020. Tridha, a Kolkata native, was highly acknowledged and appreciated for her portrayal of Babita. The actress addressed her relationship status and announced that she would be getting married the following year in a recent interview.

Given that Tirdha Choudhury recently dropped a hint about her upcoming forever journey, it appears that she is also preparing for her personal life in addition to her career. Tridha recently talked candidly about her personal issues and shared specifics about her dating and marriage intentions with CT.

In a recent interview with Ashram fame, the actress of the Ashram web series Tridha Chaudhary revealed that she may tie the knot as soon as next year. That individual works in the industry as well. However, both have so far kept their private lives and selves apart from the public eye.

During the interview, Tridha Chaudhary explained everything regarding her current romantic situation.

Tridha Chaudhary declared, "I am in a relationship with an industry person." However, we are keeping both of them secret. I can't say too much about our relationship other than to say that we're both happy and that we intend to wed in a gurudwara the following year.

Prior to her current relationship's official confirmation, the private life of Tridha Choudhury had been the focus of rumours. She was previously associated with co-star Harshad Arora after they worked together on the television series Dahleez. Despite the fact that they first denied being together. Later on, Tridha disclosed that they had dated but had broken up. She said that although they had once thought of themselves as having a shared future, fate had other ideas and they ended up being apart.