Aayush Sharma learning Marathi

Actor Aayush Sharma is learning Marathi for his role in the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi hit "Mulshi Pattern".

Mumbai: Actor Aayush Sharma is learning Marathi for his role in the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi hit "Mulshi Pattern".

"Mulshi Pattern" revolves around farmers taking to a life of crime to escape poverty. He is learning Marathi to get the right kind of fluency that a character demands. 

"I am watching quite a few videos also trying to read books in the same language as I want to keep it very real," Aayush said in a statement. 

"It is a beautiful language and I always wanted to learn Marathi. Even my staff members who fluently speak the language and I am trying learn from them too," he added.

