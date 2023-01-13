Aayush Sharma suffers injury on the sets of his action film AS04, says 'aur karo action'!

New Delhi: Actor Aayush Sharma is currently shooting for his upcoming actioner AS04 which requires him to perform some heavy-duty stunts. Since the actor is filming his action stunts himself instead of a body double, Aayush sustained bruises on his back and shared the picture on IG Story.

Building anticipation and excitement for his action entertainer AS04, Aayush Sharma has been offering regular insights into the shoot of the film. Unfolding yet another glimpse, Aayush Sharma revealed the injury that he sustained during an action sequence. It is not the first time Aayush has borne injuries at the shoot. Earlier, the actor fractured his arm on the sets of Antim: The Final Truth, proving his dedication and commitment to his craft.

Aayush Sharma unveiled a glimpse into AS04, which marks his fourth film in Bollywood, on his birthday. With his unmatchable swag and enigmatically charming persona, Aayush Sharma packed a punch with his stylized action in the teaser. Followed by the announcement, was the unveiling of his co-actors, Former Miss India United Continents 2015, debutante Sushrii Mishraa and veteran South Indian star Jagapathi Babu. Aayush is not only making headlines for his back-to-back projects but also the style of his announcements, as the actor adapted the South Indian style of title reveal for the tentatively unnamed films.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the yet untitled action entertainer AS04 stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.