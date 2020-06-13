हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol: Audience is way smarter than we give them credit for

Abhay took to Instagram and shared a poster of his film "Manorama 6 Feet Under", which was released in September 2007.

Abhay Deol: Audience is way smarter than we give them credit for

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol says he always believed that the audience is way smart, and had he not believed that fact he wouldn't have made the films he has worked in.

Abhay took to Instagram and shared a poster of his film "Manorama 6 Feet Under", which was released in September 2007.

"My film ‘Manorama 6 feet under' released in 2007. They say it was ahead of its time for India. I say that I got tired of hearing, ‘I saw it on dvd, I loved it, when was this film even released!?'" he wrote alongside the image.

He added: "If I had a rupee for every time someone said that I'd be a multi-millionaire! At the start of this century, no one in power had the faith that experimentation would work with an Indian audience."

He said that "even if one managed to, the film would barely have any screens or marketing."

"I always believed that the audience is way smarter than we give them credit for. Had I not believed that, I wouldn't have made the films I've made. #makingwhatbollywouldnt," he said.

"Manorama 6 Feet Under" is directed by Navdeep Singh. The film also features Raima Sen and Gul Panag in the lead roles. It follows an amateur detective in a small sleepy town from Rajasthan who finds himself caught in a web of lies, deceit and murder.

 

Tags:
Abhay DeolManorama 6 Feet UnderBollywoodAbhay Deol Movies
Next
Story

Bollywood News: So grateful for 'Fugly', says Kiara Advani on debut movie completing 6 years
  • 3,08,993Confirmed
  • 8,884Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M30S

Indigenous traditions of India, by which you may battle with Corona