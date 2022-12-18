Abhishek Bachchan adorably hugs wife Aishwarya Rai as Jaipur Pink Panthers wins 2nd PKL title- WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan's team Jaipur Pink Panthers have ended their 8-year wait and clinched the Pro Kabaddi League trophy for the 2nd time and the actor is on the seventh sky. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan in the championship game for the second time after 2014.

The 'Dasvi' actor was joined by his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the final match. As his team won, AB couldn't control his excitement and rushed to hug Aishwarya. The video is going VIRAL on social media and fans are in love.

Also, Aish took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the match. She wrote, "Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on!"

On the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in a gripping OTT series, reprising their roles, the Amazon Original series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows 2' starred Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, with Naveen Kasturia joining the sequel in a pivotal role.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan: I', which marked her reunion with Mani Ratnam. The film received rave reviews and Aishwarya’s performance in it impressed fans and critics alike.