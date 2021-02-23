Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend cousin's wedding, pose with daughter Aaradhya for perfect family photo

NEW DELHI: Amid their respective hectic schedules, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took time out for their family and attended the wedding of one of their relatives. In photos that have been shared by actor's fan clubs, Ash and Abhi are seen in ethnic ensembles and matching masks. Also seen was their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In a picture shared by a fan club, the power couple is seen posing with their daughter Aaradhya for the camera while a cute little girl joins them in the frame. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek chose pastel attire for the event, whereas Aaradhya looked absolutely adorable in a bright pink outfit.

Check out the photos from their family wedding below:

In another photo, the Bachchan family and Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai were captured attending Asihwarya's cousin Shloka Shetty's wedding festivities. In one of the pictures, Aishwarya is seen striking a pose for the 'mandatory family photo' with the newly-weds. Also seen in the frame is her daughter Aaradhya, her mother among other relatives.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were recently captured by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport. According to reports, the family was returning from Hyderabad.

On the work front, Abhishek kick-started shooting for the upcoming social comedy titled 'Dasvi' on February 22. The 'Bluffmaster!' star took to Instagram and shared his first look from the forthcoming film. Touted to be a hilarious social comedy, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. Aishwarya, who was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' is currently working on Mani Shankar's 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Aishwarya and Mani have previously worked together in projects like 'Raavan' and 'Guru'.