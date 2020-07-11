Abhishek Bachchan: As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive positive response

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan says he is "overwhelmed" with the reaction his debut web-series "Breathe: Into The Shadows" has garnered.

"I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe: Into The Shadows. As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments all day has been so wonderful and emotional," Abhishek wrote alongside a picture he posted on Instagram.

In the photo, the actor is seen with the cast and crew of the show.

Abhishek credited the crew for the show: "The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma, my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light. To the great team of writers; Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered."

He added: "To an incredible crew, who worked tirelessly and made the show look so awesome. And most importantly did it with a huge smile."

Abhishek also thanked his co-actors Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher and Nithya Menen among others.

"They have all been so understanding, patient and encouraging towards me during the shoot, that whatever my performance is wouldn't be possible without them. Amit, Nithya, Saiyami, Hrishikesh, Shrikant, little Ivana, Resham, Plabita, Sunil ji, Shraddha, Ravi garu, Shruti, Kuljeet, Pawan, Debbie and a host of other that I didn't have the fortune of sharing camera space with but did such a great job. A special mention to Varin Roopani, Dwij Vala and Ravish Dumra that essayed younger Avinash. All brilliant and I'm so thankful."

"Again, I am so humbled and equally inspired after your support and love. Till we Breathe again.... All my love, AB," he said.