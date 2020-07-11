हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan: As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive positive response

Abhishek also thanked his co-actors Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher and Nithya Menen among others.

Abhishek Bachchan: As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive positive response

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan says he is "overwhelmed" with the reaction his debut web-series "Breathe: Into The Shadows" has garnered.

"I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe: Into The Shadows. As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments all day has been so wonderful and emotional," Abhishek wrote alongside a picture he posted on Instagram.

In the photo, the actor is seen with the cast and crew of the show.

Abhishek credited the crew for the show: "The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma, my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light. To the great team of writers; Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered."

He added: "To an incredible crew, who worked tirelessly and made the show look so awesome. And most importantly did it with a huge smile."

Abhishek also thanked his co-actors Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher and Nithya Menen among others.

"They have all been so understanding, patient and encouraging towards me during the shoot, that whatever my performance is wouldn't be possible without them. Amit, Nithya, Saiyami, Hrishikesh, Shrikant, little Ivana, Resham, Plabita, Sunil ji, Shraddha, Ravi garu, Shruti, Kuljeet, Pawan, Debbie and a host of other that I didn't have the fortune of sharing camera space with but did such a great job. A special mention to Varin Roopani, Dwij Vala and Ravish Dumra that essayed younger Avinash. All brilliant and I'm so thankful."

"Again, I am so humbled and equally inspired after your support and love. Till we Breathe again.... All my love, AB," he said.

 

Tags:
Abhishek BachchanbreatheBreathe: Into The Shadows
Next
Story

Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for helping on-duty personnel amid pandemic
  • 8,20,916Confirmed
  • 22,123Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M51S

News 50: Top News of the Day