Abhishek Bachchan just shut down a troll mocking his career amid Amitabh Bachchan's coronavirus diagnosis. What's wrong, internet?

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is always at the receiving end of trolls, definitely knows how to shut them up. Recently, he gave a dignified response to a troll who mocked the actor's career amid his and his megastar father's coronavirus diagnosis. Seriously? What's wrong with, internet?

The Twitter user asked, "Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?" She soon got a witty but a classy reply from Abhishek, who said, "Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hai dono ek saath aspatal mein (As of now, both of us are lying down and eating together in the hospital)."

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

But, that was not it! She doesn't seem to have understood it and tweeted back to Abhishek - "Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha" - and the actor told her: "I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am."

I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, Amitabh Bachchan had a rare outburst on social media too. He hit back at an anonymous troll, who wished death upon him from coronavirus. Addressing the 'Mr Anonymous', Big B wrote on his blog that the troll was trying to gain a sense of self-importance by verbally attacking a star like him.

"Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father's name,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live.

If I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for, the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!"

Referring to his 90+ million followers, the 77-year-old actor further wrote, "But if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become `extermination family` .. !!!!".

"May you burn in your own stew!" he wrote at the end of the blog.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek, is admitted to Nanavati Hospital since July 11 after the duo tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya had also contracted the infection and were hospitalised. However, earlier this week, they tested negative for COVID-19 and were discharged.