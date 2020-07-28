Amitabh Bachchan hits out at Mr Anonymous in his blog, writes 'may you burn in your own stew'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who got all emotional after daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati hospital recently penned his thoughts.

He wrote in his blog how his haters are sending inappropriate messages. Bachchan senior wrote: Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for, the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!

.. if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!

.. all I shall say to them is .. ‘ठोक दो साले को ‘

Read his full blog here:

Big B and son Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised on July 11.

After their coronavirus tests, Bachchan residence 'Jalsa' was also declared a containment zone. However, over the weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared Jalsa as a COVID-19 containment zone.