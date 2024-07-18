Abhishek Bachchan 'Likes' Post On 'Grey Divorce', Fuels Separation Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

New Delhi: These days rumours are rife about things not being all hunky-dory in the Bachchan paradise. After Aishwarya Rai came with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and not with the entire Bachchan parivaar instead, added more fuel to the fire. Many fans expressed concern and wondered if all is well between Abhishek and Ash. They posed separately for the photo-op as well.

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Separation?

Adding to the current rumour chain, Abhishek Bachchan 'liking' a post on Instagram about 'Grey Divorce' further cemented the belief that something is amiss between the two. However, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has opened addressed the issue yet.

What is Grey Divorce?

For the uninitiated, grey divorce is a term used for people who get divorced usually after 50. It shows an increasing divorce rate for older (grey-haired) couples in long-lasting marriages.

Author Heena Khandelwal shared a post on Instagram featuring an image with the text, “When love stops being easy. Couples who have been married are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?”

The article was for the Indian Express' Eye magazine.

“Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces’ or ‘silver splitters’—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising,” the post read.

Abhishek Bachchan was among the many who 'liked' the post, which caught everyone's attention. A screenshot of the same was shared on Reddit.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and together have a daughter named Aaradhya.