trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688951
NewsLifestylePeople
ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

Abhishek Bachchan Pens Adorable Post For Daughter Aaradhya On Birthday, Drops Unseen Pic

On the special occasion, daddy Abhishek took to Instagram and dropped a lovely wish for his little one. "Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest," he wrote.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 07:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Abhishek Bachchan Pens Adorable Post For Daughter Aaradhya On Birthday, Drops Unseen Pic Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned a year older on Thursday. On the special occasion, daddy Abhishek took to Instagram and dropped a lovely wish for his little one. "Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest," he wrote.

Abhishek also posted a throwback image in which he is seen holding baby Aaradhya in his arms. The father-daughter duo's priceless image has garnered loads of likes and comments. "Happy birthday Araadhya," filmmaker Farah Khan commented. Actor Sikandar Kher dropped a string of red heart emojis.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in 'Ghoomer'. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Aishwarya was seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which gathered massive responses from the audience. She also recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?