close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan posts the sweetest wish for Aishwarya Rai on her 46th birthday

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned a year older today. On her special day, hubby Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to post the sweetest birthday wish for his wifey.

Abhishek Bachchan posts the sweetest wish for Aishwarya Rai on her 46th birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned a year older today. On her special day, hubby Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to post the sweetest birthday wish for his wifey.

Sharing a breathtaking picture of Aishwarya on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday Principessa!!!". In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen in a gold strapless gown. The actress looks no less than a princess in the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Principessa!!! ❤️

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Aish will be celebrating her birthday in Rome with hubby Abhishek. As per reports, he had planned the week-long holiday, especially for his wife's birthday.

Abhi and Aish have shared screen space in films like Kuch Na Kaho and Guru, they fill in love on the sets of one of their films.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan married on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Their wedding was a private affair with only families and close friends in attendance. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhaya in November 2011. 

Tags:
Aishwarya Rai BachchanAbhishek BachchanAishwarya Rai birthday
Next
Story

Rajinikanth's aura is so comforting: Shamata Anchan

Must Watch

PT1M11S

Breaking News: German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet PM Modi today