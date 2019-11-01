Abhishek Bachchan posts the sweetest wish for Aishwarya Rai on her 46th birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned a year older today. On her special day, hubby Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to post the sweetest birthday wish for his wifey.

Sharing a breathtaking picture of Aishwarya on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday Principessa!!!". In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen in a gold strapless gown. The actress looks no less than a princess in the picture.

Aish will be celebrating her birthday in Rome with hubby Abhishek. As per reports, he had planned the week-long holiday, especially for his wife's birthday.

Abhi and Aish have shared screen space in films like Kuch Na Kaho and Guru, they fill in love on the sets of one of their films.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan married on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Their wedding was a private affair with only families and close friends in attendance. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhaya in November 2011.