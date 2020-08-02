Abhishek Bachchan remains coronavirus COVID-19 positive, promises 'will beat it, come back healthier'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday (August 2, 2020) said that he remained COVID-19 positive due to some comorbidities but also 'promised' his fans that he will beat coronavirus and will come back healthier.

Junior Bachchan while announcing that his father, Amitabh, has tested negative and been discharged from the hospital said, "I, unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain COVID-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted.

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

In his first tweet on Sunday, the 44-year old actor said, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Shehenshah is back home and is in solitary quarantine.

He announced the news on his social media platform and said, "Like always, Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers and duas of near and dear and friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day."

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Big B along with his son, was admitted to the Nanavati hospital since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 11.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who also had tested coronavirus positive and stayed in the hospital for a few days were discharged last week.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan couldn't hold back his tears after Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya tested coronavirus COVID-19 negative and were discharged from hospital