Abhishek Bachchan says Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Mard ko dard nahin hota’ dialogue as he returns to work post injury

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is returning to Chennai to resume shooting his next film after undergoing surgery in Mumbai. Abhishek came back to Mumbai for treatment after having a freak accident in Chennai. The ‘Guru’ actor took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans.

In the photo shared by Abhishek, he can be seen having a plaster cast on his right hand but at the same time showing a thumbs-up. Abhishek is wearing a casual sky blue colour hoodie, blue denim jeans and white sneakers. The actor is also wearing a black face mask and stylish glasses.

“Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work,” wrote Junior Bachchan.

On a lighter note, he further added, “As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota”.

Abhishek however admitted, it is a hyperbole and continued, “Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages.”

Various fans, friends and family members took to the comment section to wish Abhishek a speedy recovery. “Hope you get well soon,” wrote Bobby Deol, “Get well soon my brother,” commented Reitesh Deshmukh. Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sonali Bendre, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Sikander Kher, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Anand Ahuja were some other people who commented on Abhishek’s post.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Bob Biswas’, which is a spin-off from Vidya Balan’s Kahaani. Abhishek will also be seen in Tushar Jalota’s ‘Dasvi’ along with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.