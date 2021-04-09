हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's epic comeback on troll's 'third rate acting' comment in 'The Big Bull' is winning hearts!

Abhishek Bachchan plays the titular role of Hemant Shah, a stockbroker, based on the life of Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull.

Abhishek Bachchan&#039;s epic comeback on troll&#039;s &#039;third rate acting&#039; comment in &#039;The Big Bull&#039; is winning hearts!

New Delhi: Versatile actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull released on April 8, 2021. 

The film has been directed and co-written by Kookie Gulati. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak respectively.

Abhishek Bachchan plays the titular role of Hemant Shah, a stockbroker, based on the life of Harshad Mehta. Just like on previous occasions, AB Junior got trolled for his act and the movie overall by a hater online. But his boss style reply schooled the troll in a much-needed way. 

Take a look at the Twitter exchange here: 

The Big Bull is based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, involved in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. The crime thriller features Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal parts. 

The film was eyeing a theatrical release but could not get it amid the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It is streamed on Disney+Hotstar on April 8, 2021.

Incidentally, actor Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Scam 1992', a web show directed by Hansal Mehta based on a 1992 Indian stock market scam by several stockbrokers including Harshad Mehta was released last year and received massive love of the audience. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Abhishek BachchanThe Big BullPratik GandhiScam 1992Abhishek Bachchan trolled
Next
Story

After Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Aishwarya Rai, filmmaker Guneet Monga becomes the recipient of the French Honour

Must Watch

PT2M57S

Breaking News: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Home Minister Amit Shah