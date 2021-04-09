Abhishek Bachchan's epic comeback on troll's 'third rate acting' comment in 'The Big Bull' is winning hearts!

New Delhi: Versatile actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull released on April 8, 2021.

The film has been directed and co-written by Kookie Gulati. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak respectively.

Abhishek Bachchan plays the titular role of Hemant Shah, a stockbroker, based on the life of Harshad Mehta. Just like on previous occasions, AB Junior got trolled for his act and the movie overall by a hater online. But his boss style reply schooled the troll in a much-needed way.

Take a look at the Twitter exchange here:

As usual @juniorbachchan doesn't disappoint you with his 3rd rate so called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles.@ajaydevgn @DisneyplusHSVIP — डॉ. सुशांत त्रिविक्रम जोशी (@sushanthjoshi) April 8, 2021

Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 8, 2021

The Big Bull is based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, involved in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. The crime thriller features Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal parts.

The film was eyeing a theatrical release but could not get it amid the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It is streamed on Disney+Hotstar on April 8, 2021.

Incidentally, actor Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Scam 1992', a web show directed by Hansal Mehta based on a 1992 Indian stock market scam by several stockbrokers including Harshad Mehta was released last year and received massive love of the audience.