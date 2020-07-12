Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe' co-star Amit Sadh to get tested for coronavirus COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh informed his fans that he will get himself tested for coronavirus COVID-19 on Sunday (July 12), a day after his 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' co-star Abhishek Bachchan along with a few members of his family, including his father, wife and daughter tested positive for the infection.

Amit and Abhishek were dubbing for their web-series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' until recently, which got premiered on July 10.

Sharing the news, Amit tweeted, "Hi all. Thank you everyone for all your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery."

Abhishek made his digital debut with the second instalment of 'Breathe' where he met Amit. The duo dubbed for their episodes in the recent past.

On Saturday evening, Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati Hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19. They shared the news of their illness on social media and asked their fans to stay calm. A day later on Sunday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradya too tested positive for the infection. They along with Jaya Bachchan and other members of the Bachchan family had undergone tests on Saturday and had tested negative in their first report.

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her children Navya Naveli and Agastya have tested negative in their second report and are in self-isolation.

On Sunday, a team from the civic body visited Bachchan's bungalows - Janak, Jalsa and Pratiksha for sanitisation and contact tracing.