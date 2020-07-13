Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' co-star Amit Sadh tests negative for coronavirus: Only time I say happily I am negative

New Delhi: Actor Amit Sadh, who co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan in the recently-released web series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows', has tested negative for coronavirus, he tweeted on Monday. "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength," the 37-year-old actor shared.
— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 13, 2020
After Abhishek was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Amit had said he would be undergoing a precautionary test, he was feeling "perfectly fine". The actors were spotted together earlier this month dubbing for 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'.
Sharing his health update on social media, Amit said, "Hi all. Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today."
"My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery," he added.
Apart from Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have also been found to be coronavirus positive. Big B and Abhishek are currently in the hospital while Aishwarya and Aaradhya are quarantined at home.