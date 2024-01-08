trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707472
Abhishek Kumar Takes Bigg Boss 17 By Storm, Trends For 10 Consecutive Days

Known for his fearless and authentic nature, Abhishek has emerged as a fan favorite, with supporters rallying behind him in unprecedented numbers. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Abhishek Kumar Takes Bigg Boss 17 By Storm, Trends For 10 Consecutive Days Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a sensational turn of events, actor and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar has been dominating social media trends for the past ten days, capturing the hearts of fans who fondly refer to themselves as the "Abhishek Avengers." Known for his fearless and authentic nature, Abhishek has emerged as a fan favorite, with supporters rallying behind him in unprecedented numbers.

Abhishek's ability to keep it real from day one has resonated strongly with viewers. His discerning eye has not only exposed the manipulations of fellow contestants but has also earned him widespread admiration for his honesty and integrity within the Bigg Boss house.

The actor's popularity has reached international heights, with his image gracing the billboards of New York Times Square for the second time. This recognition on a global scale is a testament to Abhishek's widespread appeal and the impact he has made on audiences far beyond the boundaries of Bigg Boss.

Hailing from Mandi, Gobindgarh, Punjab, Abhishek has become a source of immense pride for his hometown. The region is buzzing with excitement as locals celebrate his achievements on the national and international stage. Abhishek's journey is a testament to the talent and resilience that Punjab continues to contribute to the entertainment industry.

Support for Abhishek extends beyond the virtual realm, with several prominent actors expressing their solidarity. Bollywood stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and TV personalities including Ankit Gupta, Elvish Yadav, and Jannat Zubair have all joined the chorus of support for the actor, acknowledging his commendable performance in the Bigg Boss house.

As the Abhishek Avengers continue to mobilize their support, the actor's journey in Bigg Boss 17 becomes increasingly compelling, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding chapters of this captivating tale. 

