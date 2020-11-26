Actor Ashish Chowdhry pens emotional tribute for sister, brother-in-law who died in 26/11 terror attacks

New Delhi: Actor Ashish Chowdhry has shared an emotional note remembering his sister Monica and brother-in-law Ajit Chhabria who died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. He wrote, "Not a day completes without you, Mona... I miss Jiju and you everyday. Just keep looking at me as I do even now.. Coz you make me stronger until today.. Just like we laughed and played together everyday, you still stand right beside me each moment, each second.. And that makes me breathe right even today.."

After Monica and Ajit Chhabria's death, Ashish and his wife Samita Bangargi have been taking care of their kids - Kanishq and Ananya.

The deadly attack in Mumbai 12 years ago had killed 166 people and injured over 300. Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai. Nine of the attackers were killed by police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was caught and hanged after a trial in India.

Meanwhile, Ashish Chowdhry is best known for films such as 'Qayamat: City Under Threat', 'Fight Club - Members Only', 'EMI' and the 'Dhamaal' series. He was last seen in the TV show 'Beyhadh 2'.