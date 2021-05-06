हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhruv Tahil

Actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv arrested in drug case by NCB

The Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested Dhruv Tahil, model and aspiring actor and son of Bollywood veteran Dalip Tahil, in connection with a drugs case, an official said here on Wednesday (May 5).

Actor Dalip Tahil&#039;s son Dhruv arrested in drug case by NCB
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested Dhruv Tahil, model and aspiring actor and son of Bollywood veteran Dalip Tahil, in connection with a drugs case, an official said here on Wednesday (May 5).

According to the ANC, Bandra Unit, the police had arrested drug peddler Muzammil A. R. Shaikh on April 20 and recovered 35 gms Mephedrone from him.

On extraction of his cell phone records and WhatsApp chats, the police found that Dhruv had made demands for narcotics drugs several times from Shaikh.

Besides, Dhruv had also deposited money in Shaikh's account with the Bank of India through his Yes Bank account six times for purchasing drugs.

Police said Dhruv was in touch with Shaikh from March 2019 till now and after his involvement became clear, he was arrested.

Further investigations are underway in the drugs case lodged by the ANC Bandra Unit involving Shaikh.

