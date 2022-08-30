Mumbai: Actor Kamal R. Khan, also known as KRK, was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday morning.

The news agency ANI reported that the authorities have detained the actor for his contentious social media posts in 2020. The agency further reported Khan was arrested after arriving at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday and will be introduced today in the Borivali court in Mumbai.

Kamal Rashid Khan, who is better known as KRK, is an actor and a businessman. He is extremely popular on social media and also has a YouTube channel where he reviews films. The actor, who has done movies like 'Deshdrohi', became known on the national scene when he participated as a contestant on the popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

In recent years, he has turned out to be a polarising figure on social media, whose posts and statements often lead to controversies and discussions on the platforms. He is followed by millions of people on Twitter and does garner a great deal of attention on the platform.

The actor, who was arrested by Malad police on Tuesday morning, has often remained in the eye of the media as he has criticised and taken on the big stars of Bollywood, be it Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Aamir Khan.