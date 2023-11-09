Actor-Mimicry Artist Kalabhavan Haneef Passes Away At Age Of 63

New Delhi: Popular actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 63. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for respiratory difficulties at a private hospital in Kochi.



Haneef was born in Thrissur, Kerala, and began his career as a mimicry artist in the early 1990s. He quickly rose to fame for his accurate impersonations of politicians, actors, and other celebrities. He also acted in several Malayalam films and television serials.



Some of Haneef's most popular mimicry acts included his impersonations of politicians such as K. Karunakaran, V. S. Achuthanandan, and Narendra Modi. He was also known for his impersonations of actors such as Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Kamal Haasan.

Haneef's death has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam entertainment industry. He was a popular and respected figure, and his loss will be deeply felt by his fans and colleagues.



Haneef's career as an actor began in the early 2000s with supporting roles in films such as "Achante Preman" and "Katha Nayagan." He went on to star in several Malayalam films, including "Chocolate," "Bodyguard," and "Pulimurugan." He also acted in several television serials, including "Nakshatra Deepangalil" and "Ponnambili."

Haneef was a versatile actor who could excel in both comedic and dramatic roles. He was also a gifted mimicry artist, and his impersonations were always spot-on. He was a popular figure on stage and screen, and his death is a huge loss to the Malayalam entertainment industry.



Haneef's death has been met with an outpouring of grief from his fans and colleagues. Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of him.

One fan wrote: "Haneef was a true talent. He was one of the best mimicry artists in Malayalam cinema. His death is a huge loss to the industry."

Another fan wrote: "Haneef was a versatile actor who could excel in any role. He was also a kind and generous person. His death is a shock to us all."

Haneef's colleagues have also expressed their grief at his passing. Actor Mohanlal said: "Haneef was a dear friend and colleague. He was a talented actor and mimicry artist. His death is a huge loss to the Malayalam film industry."

Actor Mammootty said: "Haneef was a gifted actor and mimicry artist. He was also a kind and generous person. His death is a shock to us all."

Many other celebrities across the Malayalam film industry mourned the demise of Haneef.

Haneef's death is a huge loss to the Malayalam entertainment industry. He was a talented actor, mimicry artist, and kind person. His legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans and colleagues.