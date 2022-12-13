Actor Rajpal Yadav 'accidently' hits a student during film shoot

topStoriesenglish
RAJPAL YADAV

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 07:18 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • A student was allegedly injured when actor Rajpal Yadav, riding a scooter while shooting a Hindi movie, hit him in the Katra area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said.
  • The student complained to Colonelganj police about the incident and the film team's alleged misbehavior.

New Delhi: A student was allegedly injured when actor Rajpal Yadav, riding a scooter while shooting a Hindi movie, hit him in the Katra area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said.

The student complained to Colonelganj police about the incident and the film team's alleged misbehavior.

The actor has also complained to the police alleging that some people, including the student, tried to disrupt the shooting, which was underway with the permission of the district administration.

Station House Officer, Colonelganj police station, Ram Mohan Rai said the scooter which the actor was riding was an old one. The actor lost control and hit the student after its clutch wire broke, he added.

There were no visible injuries to the student, the police officer said.

"However, further investigation is being carried out following which further action will be taken," he added.

According to reports, comedian Rajpal Yadav and his team started the shooting of their upcoming film near Laxmi Talkies crossing in the morning. Curious locals, including students, assembled in large numbers at the spot to see the shooting.

The team then proceeded towards Bank Road where Yadav was being filmed riding a scooter.

Live Tv

