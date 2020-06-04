Actor Rohit Roy, trolled for 'Rajinikanth tests positive for coronavirus’ post, asks people not to be a ‘morose’

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Roy was heavily trolled after he posted a joke on superstar Rajinikanth "testing positive" for coronavirus.

Following the negative comments, his reaction was: "Guys chill ... don't be so morose."

Earlier, Rohit posted this joke on Instagram: "Rajinikanth tested +ve for Corona. Corona is now under quarantine."

He captioned it: "Let's beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible... The virus can't affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe."

The joke didn't go down well with many of the southern superstar's fans, and Rohit was soon being trolled on social media.

The actor then responded with this comment: "Guys chill ... don't be so morose! A joke is a joke.. and sorry I don't think it's in bad taste.. it's a typical Rajni sir joke.. and my intention was to make you guys smile.. look at the intention before you start commenting.. at least I didn't crack a joke to hurt you all like you all are posting messages deliberately to hurt me."