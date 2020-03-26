Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, wife Nirali blessed with baby boy, shares first pics

New Delhi: Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, best-known for his role in the film ‘Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar’, has been blessed with a baby boy. Sharing pictures with his newborn son and wife Nirali from the hospital, Ruslaan penned a heartwarming note, saying he didn’t want to post anything initially, but later thought that the news would cheer up people amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the pictures in the post features the baby cradled in Ruslaan’s arms while Nirali adorably looks at them while the other is a lovely photo of the father-son duo. The third one is a solo photo of the child in his crib.

“CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for atleast 3-4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is,” read an excerpt from Ruslaan’s post.

He further said, “I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children.”

Take a look at Ruslaan’s post here:

Ruslaan had announced Nirali’s pregnancy in February with a loved-up post:

Ruslaan and Nirali married in 2014 before dating for several years. He is the son of actress Anjana Mumtaz.

The aforementioned ‘Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ was Ruslaan's debut film. He later starred in films like ‘Tere Sang’ and ‘Dangerous Ishhq’. ‘Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara’ and ‘Balika Vadhu’ are some of the TV shows on his resume.