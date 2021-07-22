Actor Sachiin Joshi wins legal battle against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold

New Delhi: Actor Sachiin Joshi, who was in a legal battle with Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold, has won the case against the business tycoon, getting a judgement in his favour. According to a report by a leading daily, the court has directed the company Satyug Gold to pay Sachiin Rs. 3,00,000 and hand him over the possession of 1 kg gold as well.

In an interview with News18, Sachiin Joshi elaborated on his legal battle with Raj and said, "My legal battle was merely a representation of many of the investors of Satyug Gold who have invested in the gold scheme at a discounted rate, only to never receive the gold.”

According to the report, the actor was asked to pay a penalty of Rs 25 lakh to collect Rs 18,57,870 gold. In the same interview, he revealed, "I was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh to collect Rs 18,57,870 gold after six years of my hard-earned money lying with a company, imagine the state of the common man who must have invested believing a celebrity who endorsed a company as its Chairman. I feel defrauded to say the least. And then I realised that I should stand up against what is wrong as I might be the hope for many others."

For the unversed, actor Sachiin had filed a complaint against Satyug Gold on January 18, this year under sections 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC. He alleged fraudulent representation and claimed that he had not received gold after 6 years of depositing the money at Satyug Gold which was headed by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty at the time.

Speaking further about the case, Sachiin revealed why he chose to take legal action in recent months. He said, "A lot of mudslingings happened on us, where we were expected to pay 25 lakh on an 18,57,870 lakh gold purchase. The case turned when they were asked to hand over the gold and they ended up purchasing it from Anmol Jewellers and attaching the bill. Which by fault means that there was no question of storage charges as there was no gold with Kundra and Satyug Gold in the first place."

"And, these so-called ‘false and baseless allegations’ by us came true. At Satyug Gold, they were so busy fulfilling orders of each and every client that they forgot mine. We got our 1 kg gold and 3 lakh of fine that they had to pay us for making us go through this legal process where they were at fault since the very beginning and yes about the cheque bounce case, we will win that too as it was stopped not bounced as we didn’t see any transparency in their dealings. I am glad karma finally caught up with Kundra," he concluded.