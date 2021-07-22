When Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra spoke about his 'humble background', revealed 'he hated poverty'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday evening (July 19) in a pornography creation and circulation case. Amid charges and allegations against him, an old interview of the business tycoon has propped up in which he spoke about experiencing poverty as a child.

He had revealed to an entertainment magazine that his father used to work as a bus conductor in London and his mother would work at a factory. He revealed that as a 'self-made man', he left college at 18 to work.

He told Filmfare in 2013, "I come from a humble background. My dad moved to London 45 years ago and worked as a bus conductor whereas my mother worked in a factory. We never had it easy. I’m a self-made man since I left college at the age of 18. Whenever Shilpa checks me for spending carelessly, I tell her I have no qualms about enjoying the money I have made. My anger pushed me. I hated poverty so much that I wanted to become rich. And I did make a difference in my life. Shilpa respected me for that as she’s self-made too."

The businessman also spoke about how he's the calming presence in his wife Shilpa Shetty's life as she tends to get hyper in stressful situations.

In the same interview, he revealed, "What irks me most about Shilpa is that she can get extremely hyper. I ask her to calm down. She’s become a lot more placid than before. Any major news and her whole world crumbles in front of her. I’m the calming factor in her life. Recently Rajasthan Royals got a penalty worth ₹100 crores. Puzzled she asked, ‘You’re smiling?’ I told her that nothing would change by being upset. Let’s go with the flow."

For the unversed, Raj Kundra, who is currently in police custody, has been booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, according to PTI.

Mumbai police commissioner in a statement said that there is strong evidence against Raj Kundra, who is the ‘key conspirator’ in the case. “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” read the statement.

