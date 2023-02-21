topStoriesenglish2575844
Sourabh Raaj Jain Opens up on Celebrities Promoting Online Gaming, Calls it ‘Extremely Irresponsible’

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain took to Twitter and opened up about celebrities promoting online gaming and said that it is extremely irresponsible. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

New Delhi: We live in times where the world has gone digital, while every coin has two sides...so is going the digital way. It is a double-edged sword, it brings the world closer but also there is a dark side if one falls for it. While gambling is illegal in many countries, India is booming with this new online gaming culture, a quick fix to making more money. Be it for IPL betting, or a cards game like Rummy or Poker, there are apps for everything. To make it accessible to people, the marketing agencies are heavily investing in bringing celebrities on board to promote the apps & getting customers as young as teenagers. 

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain doesn't mince his words & always passionately talks about important issues on his social media. The actor tweeted, “So many celebrities promoting online gaming that focuses on making easy money, I find it extremely irresponsible. So many will bear the consequences, children…. youngsters, their parents. It’s like promoting gambling under the shield of various games.”  

A lot of Twitter users chimed in & agree to this. One Twitter user wrote, “When ever i see those ads, i think money is more important than any liability for celebrities unlike you. But happy that you are the real hero who knows what to do and when. thanks for bringing the topic in. Hope it affects.” Sourabh who is a father of twins did start an important conversation for young parents.  

Another Twitter user wrote, “Agree..Spending a long time in front of a screen playing games can impact a gamer’s ability to focus and concentrate on other tasks such as school, work, college, or study. And most important Addiction this is one of the biggest DA of online gaming.” 

Another one wrote on how such games can become addictive, “It is such a responsible tweet from a celebrity definitely these online gaming gambling should not be promoted by celebrities coz it has deep impact on youngsters and others. It's addictive and can ruin them.” 

