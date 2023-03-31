topStoriesenglish2589812
Actor Varun Tej Impresses With New Look, Fans Wonder If It Is For ‘VT 13’

Actor Varun Tej's recent trip to Mumbai made fans wonder if he is working on some Bollywood project other than VT 13.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actor Varun Tej's pictures from his recent Mumbai visit have been making the headlines and kept us wondering about his purpose of visit to Mumbai. The ‘VT 13’ actors are all set to surprise audiences with back-to-back action-packed projects that are currently untitled. ‘VT 13’ also marks Varun's Bollywood debut. He has been extensively shooting for his films across the globe and the country and recently was spotted in Mumbai which made us wonder if he is signing another Bollywood film. 

The actor was seen in a new look that further piqued our interest if any Bollywood project is on cards for him after VT13, and we can't wait to hear it from the actor himself. Opening about his new look by ace celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim and visit Varun shares," It was a wonderful experience to be in Mumbai and meet some of my fans. I am overwhelmed with all the love that I have been receiving and can't wait to take my audiences by surprise very soon." 

Varun Tej has much awaited projects titled VT 12 and VT 13 (working titles) in 2023. Well, only time will tell what this new look is all about! 

