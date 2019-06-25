close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
aarti chabria wedding

Actress Aarti Chabria marries Visharad Beedassy in Mumbai - First pics here

Aarti Chabria announced her wedding on social media with a picture from the ceremony and wrote, "Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings."

Actress Aarti Chabria marries Visharad Beedassy in Mumbai - First pics here
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aartichabria

New Delhi: Actress Aarti Chabria, best-known for her role in the film 'Awara Paagal Deewana', married Visharad Beedassy in Mumbai on Monday. 

Aarti announced her wedding on social media with a picture from the ceremony and wrote, "Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings." Along with the post, she also thanked her designers and team for helping out the couple. "On our special day our outfit was done by the very talented @lalitdalmiaofficial. Jewellery: @minerali_store. Makeup by my dear friend, my darling @amritakalyanpur. Hair by my favourite @manjula7038. And who better to capture the moment than @luvisrrani & his fabulous team," she added.

The bride glowed in a red lehenga with floral motifs. She complemented her bridal look with a matha-patti, maangteeka and a nath. The groom wore a red and golden sherwani. 

For the picture, Aarti sports goofy expression while Visharad gave a serious look. Visharad is reportedly a chartered account. 

Here's the first picture from Aarti and Visharad's wedding. 

Fan clubs have also curated pictures from the ceremony. Take a look at the inside pictures here.

 

 

Aarti, 36, is a former beauty queen. Before venturing into films, she appeared in music videos. 'Lajja', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai' and 'Shaadi No 1' are some of her Hindi films. Aarti has also worked in  Telugu, Punjabi and Kannada films.

Here's wishing Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy a happy and blissful married life!

Tags:
aarti chabria weddingaarti chabria wedding first picsaarti chabria Visharad Beedassy wedding
Next
Story

Dependability an important reputation to have: Jacqueline Fernandez

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Petrol, diesel could be included in GST soon: Nirmala Sitharaman