Actress Aarti Chabria marries Visharad Beedassy in Mumbai - First pics here

New Delhi: Actress Aarti Chabria, best-known for her role in the film 'Awara Paagal Deewana', married Visharad Beedassy in Mumbai on Monday.

Aarti announced her wedding on social media with a picture from the ceremony and wrote, "Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings." Along with the post, she also thanked her designers and team for helping out the couple. "On our special day our outfit was done by the very talented @lalitdalmiaofficial. Jewellery: @minerali_store. Makeup by my dear friend, my darling @amritakalyanpur. Hair by my favourite @manjula7038. And who better to capture the moment than @luvisrrani & his fabulous team," she added.

The bride glowed in a red lehenga with floral motifs. She complemented her bridal look with a matha-patti, maangteeka and a nath. The groom wore a red and golden sherwani.

For the picture, Aarti sports goofy expression while Visharad gave a serious look. Visharad is reportedly a chartered account.

Here's the first picture from Aarti and Visharad's wedding.

Fan clubs have also curated pictures from the ceremony. Take a look at the inside pictures here.

Aarti, 36, is a former beauty queen. Before venturing into films, she appeared in music videos. 'Lajja', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai' and 'Shaadi No 1' are some of her Hindi films. Aarti has also worked in Telugu, Punjabi and Kannada films.

Here's wishing Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy a happy and blissful married life!