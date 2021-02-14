हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gehana Vasisth

Actress Gehana Vasisth alleges she was forced into sexual act, charged with rape

Mumbai Police have booked Gehana Vasisth along with three men for rape, outraging modesty of women and obscene act under Indian Penal Code (IPC), said reports. The 'Gandii Baat' actress alleged that she was forced to engage in sexual acts with three men during a video shoot. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress Gehana Vasisth, or Vandana Tiwari, has been reportedly charged with gangrape and wrongful confinement. This comes at a time when the actress has been arrested on allegations of shooting and uploading pornographic videos on her website.

The police have booked Gehana along with three men for rape, outraging modesty of women and obscene act under Indian Penal Code (IPC), as per a report in timesnownews.com. The fresh case has been applied after a 24-year-old model alleged that she was forced to engage in sexual acts with three men during a video shoot. Gehana's lawyers have denied the allegations saying that the actress has only shot erotic videos, the report added.

 

Gehana was recently arrested after she reportedly shot 87 pornographic videos, which she uploaded on her website. Following her arrest, Gehana's publicist Flynn Remedios issued a statement claiming that the videos produced and directed by Gehana's company GV Studios "at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica".

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web-series 'Gandii Baat'. Apart from this, she has also featured in a few Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

