New Delhi: Following the tragic murder of a young female doctor in Bengal, actress Mallobika Banerjee has stepped forward to advocate for justice and women's safety. Mallobika, who hails from Bengal herself, was seen actively participating last night in protests over the crucial heinous crime caused at the R G Kar Hospital where the innocent doctor was raped and murdered.

Mallobika shared pictures on her social media with a very emotional message the actress wrote, 'Standing in silent solidarity for a voice that was silenced too soon. My heart aches for the innocent life lost and the unimaginable horror she endured. As we march for justice, I can't help but question—how many more lives will it take for our girls to feel safe in a world that should protect them? #JusticeForHer #SafetyForGirls'

The actress also expressed her deep concern over the rising cases of violence against women, particularly those who leave their hometowns to pursue their dreams. She said, 'It's unsafe for every girl to dream of something by having the courage to leave their state and settle somewhere else. It's horrifying how a girl who aspired to serve others by becoming a doctor herself became a victim of such a heinous crime,'

'As we celebrate today our 78th Independence Day, we should celebrate it as a black day as we have witnessed so many crimes, and murders happening in just a year. every new day brings news of girls being killed or murdered. Are we safe even after so many years of independence?' Mallobika further added.

Mallobika also urged the public to take tangible action against such atrocities. 'This is my very small urge to people out there that as it's high time now, I hope people get up from just scrolling social media and saying 'Om Shanti' or 'RIP' and stand up against all this. Only then would I feel this is the right independence for each one of us.'