Actress Neelam Upadhyaya reacts to her engagement rumours with Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra

New Delhi: A lot has been written about South actress Neelam Upadhyaya and Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's rumoured affair. Speculations, meanwhile, are also rife that the duo has been engaged, till Neelam herself clarified that they are "not". Earlier this week, when Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani addressed Neelam as Siddharth's fiancee in his post, Neelam corrected him and stated in the comments section, "The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged," adding a ROFL emoticon.

Neelam and Siddharth have been making quite a few appearances together at events and on Friday, they were spotted at a star-studded Holi bash in Mumbai with Priyanka and Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra.

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

In fact, she also featured in Priyanka's Holi-special album dedicated to her family.

Neelam and Siddharth were first pictured together at a Ganesh Chaturthi festival in September 2019. He was earlier engaged to Delhi-based Ishita Kumar. Their roka ceremony was attended by Priyanka and Nick too. But they later called off their impending wedding.

Neelam has featured in some Tamil films. She also has friends in the TV industry.