Actress Shikha Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fan’ co-star, turns nurse to fight coronavirus

New Delhi: Actress Shikha Malhotra, who had a brief role in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 2016 film ‘Fan’, has volunteered at a Mumbai hospital as a nurse to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic. She has a degree in nursing from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. She completed her course in 2014 before making a career in films. As of now, Shikha is working at an isolation ward at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Mumbai's Jogeshwari.
In an Instagram post shared last week, Shikha had said she would join the fight and is “always there to serve the country.”
Besides her duties as a nurse, she has also been constantly spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus and urging people to obey the lockdown and stay indoors. She, meanwhile, also asked people with medical degrees to join the fight against the disease.
Take a look at her Instagram posts here:
#lockdownday1 For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospitalSo as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once againand this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessingsplease be at home be safeand support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am todayJai Hind @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @who @aajtak @zeenews @ddnews_official
Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital #isolationward from tomorrow onwards 27/03/20 On the behalf of my Bsc(hons) #nursing degree So Please Feel free to connect with me anytime at the time of any emergency occurs near you. Please Follow the Home quarantine keep you and your loved once safe and follow all the preventive measures according to the #who Please don’t take any chance Lot of people working day and night to keep the nation safe #fightbacktogether #homequarentined @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @zeenews @aajtak @abpnewstv @ddnews_official
So here I am posting this Video on #lockdownday5 from #isolationward #covid19 Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital so that you can understand how serious it isThose who love your country love the nation post your #pics doing your favourite thing at home and Hashtag #meestayinghome and take the initiative to spread this around the country to save the nationdo your bit m doing mine @narendramodi @who @amitabhbachchan @akshaykumar @anupampkher
Commendable efforts, Shikha!
Besides being an actress and a nurse, Shikha is also a singer, a TV presenter and a painter. She was last seen in the February release ‘Kaanchli Life in a Slough’ with actor Sanjay Mishra.