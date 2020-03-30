हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
shikha malhotra

Actress Shikha Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fan’ co-star, turns nurse to fight coronavirus

Shikha Malhotra completed her degree in nursing in 2014 before making a career in films. As of now, she is working at an isolation ward at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Mumbai's Jogeshwari.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shikhamalhotra_official

New Delhi: Actress Shikha Malhotra, who had a brief role in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 2016 film ‘Fan’, has volunteered at a Mumbai hospital as a nurse to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic. She has a degree in nursing from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. She completed her course in 2014 before making a career in films. As of now, Shikha is working at an isolation ward at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Mumbai's Jogeshwari.

In an Instagram post shared last week, Shikha had said she would join the fight and is “always there to serve the country.”

Besides her duties as a nurse, she has also been constantly spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus and urging people to obey the lockdown and stay indoors. She, meanwhile, also asked people with medical degrees to join the fight against the disease.  

Take a look at her Instagram posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#lockdownday1 For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospitalSo as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once againand this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessingsplease be at home be safeand support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am todayJai Hind @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @who @aajtak @zeenews @ddnews_official

A post shared by Shikha Malhotra (@shikhamalhotra_official) on

Commendable efforts, Shikha!

Besides being an actress and a nurse, Shikha is also a singer, a TV presenter and a painter. She was last seen in the February release ‘Kaanchli Life in a Slough’ with actor Sanjay Mishra.

Tags:
shikha malhotraCoronavirusCoronavirus pandemicCOVID-19
