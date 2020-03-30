Actress Shikha Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fan’ co-star, turns nurse to fight coronavirus

New Delhi: Actress Shikha Malhotra, who had a brief role in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 2016 film ‘Fan’, has volunteered at a Mumbai hospital as a nurse to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic. She has a degree in nursing from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. She completed her course in 2014 before making a career in films. As of now, Shikha is working at an isolation ward at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Mumbai's Jogeshwari.

In an Instagram post shared last week, Shikha had said she would join the fight and is “always there to serve the country.”

Besides her duties as a nurse, she has also been constantly spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus and urging people to obey the lockdown and stay indoors. She, meanwhile, also asked people with medical degrees to join the fight against the disease.

Take a look at her Instagram posts here:

Commendable efforts, Shikha!

Besides being an actress and a nurse, Shikha is also a singer, a TV presenter and a painter. She was last seen in the February release ‘Kaanchli Life in a Slough’ with actor Sanjay Mishra.