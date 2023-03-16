topStoriesenglish2584162
TV Actress Shivangi Joshi Rushed to Hospital After Kidney Infection, Fans Pray For Recovery

Shivangi is a top-rated star of the television industry. She headlines ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which previously starred Hina Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shivangi Joshi, on Wednesday, shared a picture from a hospital and revealed that she was recently diagnosed with a kidney infection.

New Delhi: Popular Indian television actor, Shivangi Joshi, on Wednesday shared a picture from a hospital and revealed that she was recently diagnosed with a kidney infection.

Taking to Instagram, Shivangi shared the picture which she captioned, "Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I`m feeling better. This is also to remind you`ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing. Lots of love Shivangi."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@shivangijoshi18)

Soon as the actor shared the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with `get well soon` wishes. Actor Shweta Tiwari commented, "Get well soon my love.." Actor Sudanshu Pandey wrote, "Wishing u speedy recovery." `Bigg Boss` contestant Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Get well soon baby!" "Stay strong and get well soon di," a user wrote.

Shivangi is a top-rated star in the television industry. She headlines ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which previously starred Hina Khan. Shivangi made her television debut in 2013 with ‘Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi’ and later followed it up with shows such as ‘Beintehaa’ and ‘Begusarai’. She joined the team ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Naira in  2006.

She was also a part of director Rohit Shetty`s action-adventure show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.'

