Actress Simran Kaur Feels Realistic Cinema is Getting Back in the Industry

New Delhi: Fashionista and versatile actress Simran Kaur is someone who gives her best in all the projects that she does. She has three music videos, her fashion influence has been going around for a long time. With the changing times, the cinema industry has evolved. In the past, when realism was very prominent in the industry, it faded eventually and now, after a long time, the times of realism are back. Simran too agrees with this and believes that realistic cinema is coming back.

An actor par excellence, speaking of changing cinema, Simran says, “I have been very fascinated by the realistic portrayal of stories. The kind of work I have done has to be in a similar niche. And looking at how diverse the entertainment module is and the variety of platforms available, there’s lots of play. I totally believe in realness. And I am looking forward to doing something crazy as such and making a difference!!”

As per sources, Simran is currently working on her Tollywood debut, and her preparations are going on for the same. Kaur is a great dancer, too, and she will be seen swaying beautifully in this untitled film. The project is in the nascent stage and has a huge impacting star cast.