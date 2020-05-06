हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's old pic with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzak goes viral!

Reportedly, the picture that is breaking the internet dates back to 2017 at a jewellery store opening event in Dubai where both were invited. 

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia&#039;s old pic with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzak goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood and south actress Tamannaah Bhatia has hogged the limelight. An old picture of her with former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzak at a jewellery store has resurfaced on the internet, sending netizens into a tizzy. 

Reportedly, the picture that is breaking the internet dates back to 2017 at a jewellery store opening event in Dubai where both were invited. In the viral photo, Tamannaah and Razzak can be seen holding a few jewellery items while posing for the photo-op. 

A few fan pages shared it on social media platforms. Take a look: 

Amid lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, celebrities have been trying out creative activities. Tamannaah too tried her culinary skills and posted videos and pictures of the delicious food prepared by her. 

Also, she took up the #pillowchallenge and posed in a big white pillow tucked in a designer belt. Needless to say, the picture sent the internet into a meltdown. 

Tamannaah Bhatia is a big name down south and was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Petromax and Action. Her special appearance in Mahesh Babu's 2020 release 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' won a million hearts as she grooved to 'Daang Daang' song. 

 

Tags:
Tamannaah BhatiaTamannaah Bhatia picviral picAbdul RazzakPakistani Cricketertamannaah bhatia boyfriend
Next
Story

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma mourn death of pet dog Bruno: Gone to a better place
Corona Meter
  • 49391Confirmed
  • 14183Discharged
  • 1694Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M24S

Top terrorist trapped by security forces in J&K’s Awantipora