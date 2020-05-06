Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's old pic with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzak goes viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood and south actress Tamannaah Bhatia has hogged the limelight. An old picture of her with former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzak at a jewellery store has resurfaced on the internet, sending netizens into a tizzy.

Reportedly, the picture that is breaking the internet dates back to 2017 at a jewellery store opening event in Dubai where both were invited. In the viral photo, Tamannaah and Razzak can be seen holding a few jewellery items while posing for the photo-op.

A few fan pages shared it on social media platforms. Take a look:

Amid lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, celebrities have been trying out creative activities. Tamannaah too tried her culinary skills and posted videos and pictures of the delicious food prepared by her.

Also, she took up the #pillowchallenge and posed in a big white pillow tucked in a designer belt. Needless to say, the picture sent the internet into a meltdown.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a big name down south and was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Petromax and Action. Her special appearance in Mahesh Babu's 2020 release 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' won a million hearts as she grooved to 'Daang Daang' song.