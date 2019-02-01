हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma channels her inner warrior princess in these pics!

The actress is a popular name in Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films.

New Delhi: Popular actress Adah Sharma is known for her strong online presence. The quirky star keeps her fan army of 2 million followers on Instagram updated with her recent pictures and funny videos.

She took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and a video. She can be seen channelling her inner warrior princess avatar. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kahan hai woh?

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

Meanwhile, Adah has completed the London schedule for 'Commando 3' where she has done some crazy stunts. Also, she busy with her Tamil debut with Prabhudheva titled 'Charlie Chaplin 2' which is the 'No Entry' sequel.

The actress is a popular name in Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'. Soon, she moved to South film industry and did some great work in Telugu and Kannada films. In 2017, she was seen in 'Commando 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

She will be seen in 'Soulmate' which happens to be bilingual in English and Hindi where she will be seen playing a double role. The peppy actress has also bagged her next big Telugu venture titled 'Kalki'. Dr Rajasekhar film is helmed by 'Queen' director Prasanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan.

 

