Adah Sharma stuns in rainbow look, celebrates pride month in style—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Adah Sharma is a popular celebrity on social media. She keeps her account buzzing with the latest pictures and videos. Well, this explains why her crazy fan-army of 2.5million followers is on an ever-increasing spree.

Recently, she shares pictures on Instagram where she can be seen celebrating pride month with much gusto. The young actress donned not only a rainbow-themed attire but also coloured her hair in the same hues.

She captioned: “Let every month be pride month. When everyone is treated equal no matter who they are and whom they love we become more free #pridemonth #liveandlove #liveandletlive .

For THE HOLIDAY promotions, wearing

This was her look of the day for the promotions of her web-series 'The Holiday'. It also features Priyank Sharma, Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh in key roles.

The month of June is celebrated as the LGBT Pride Month and rainbow theme dominates the streets, social media etc where all those who want to back the cause of same-sex relationship use it as an emoji or sticker in their posts or comments online.

Adah also batted for pride month celebration and called for equality.

She was recently seen in Telugu hit film 'Kalki' starring Rajasekhar, Nandita Swetha, and Pujita Ponnada in lead roles. The movie released on June 28, 2019, and received a positive response from the audiences at the ticket counters.

It has been directed by Prashanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan. 'Kalki' is written by Sai Teja.

On the work front, Adah will be next seen in Commando 3, Bypass Road, Man to Man and her debut web series The Holiday.

'Bypass Road' marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.