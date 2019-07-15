Adam Sandler helps raise funds to honour late actor Cameron Boyce

Washington: American actor Adam Sandler paid tribute to his late `Grown Ups` co-star Cameron Boyce in a sweet and generous manner. Thirst Project CEO and co-founder Seth Maxwell told TMZ that the actor helped to raise funds nearly $15,000 from the Facebook fundraiser. Other friends of the late actor, including fellow Disney star Skai Jackson and `Modern Family` actor Nolan Gould, have also raised awareness of The Thirst Project, leading to a spike in donations.

The Thirst Project aims to provide clean drinking water and wells throughout Africa. The charity honoured Boyce with the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala last April for raising over $30,000 for the Thirst Project and helping to build two new wells in Swaziland. In his acceptance speech for the award last year, Boyce quoted Denzel Washington, who once said, "You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse."

"That struck me. We all go. I hope that all of you think about what it is that you want to leave," he said.

"We all have material things, we all have things that we own and we like, treat ourselves and all that stuff but what you leave behind should be bigger than you. And I really believe that" he added. Disney also helped their bit and donated some amount to The Thirst Project after Boyce`s death and also cancelled `The Descendants 3` red carpet premiere, telling ABC News and as reported by Fox News in a statement that, "We`re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce`s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for `Descendants 3` (scheduled for July 22) and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed."

The 'Eagle Eye' actor was just 20 when he died earlier this month after suffering a seizure in his sleep. The actor's parents later confirmed that he suffered from epilepsy.