NewsLifestylePeople
ADIPURUSH TEASER CONTROVERSY

Adipurush teaser controversy: Legal notice slapped on Om Raut for 'Islamisation' of Ramayana, 'publicly apologise or face...'

Adipurush teaser controversy: Therefore, by sending a legal notice, it is requested that by publicly apologising for the above acts in seven days, delete all dialogue illustrations otherwise legal action will be taken, reads the notice.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:30 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Adipurush teaser controversy: Legal notice slapped on Om Raut for 'Islamisation' of Ramayana, 'publicly apologise or face...'

Jaipur: The Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha on Thursday sent a notice to Om Raut, the director of 'Adipurush' featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, asking him to remove controversial scenes from the film in seven days or else face legal action.

Advocate Kamlesh Sharma sent the notice on behalf of the National President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha Pt. Suresh Mishra.

"The depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses is being done in a wrong way in this film. In this film, Hindu Gods and Goddesses are shown in a very distorted form, wearing leather clothes and they are being seen speaking in an indecent manner. In fact, a very low level language has been used in the film which is provoking and hurting religious sentiments. There are dialogues and depictions spreading religious and caste hatred in the film. Ramayana is our history and our spirit, however, in Adipurush, Lord Hanuman is shown as a Mughal," the notice reads.

"Which Hindu bears a beard without a moustache that Lord Hanumanji has been shown to do." This film is a complete Islamisation of Ramayana and of Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Lord Hanuman. Even Saif Ali Khan who is playing the role of Ravana in the Adipurush movie looks like Taimur and Khilji. The film is going to spread hatred among a particular class by inciting religious sentiments in the country. This picture is being widely publicised through the Internet, which is completely harmful for our society and country. "You are making a film that hurts the sentiments of crores of Hindus," said the notice.

"You are requested not to play with the sentiments of the people, do not stigmatise the faith of the people and depict the film as it is depicted in Ramayana and RamcharitManas".

Therefore, by sending a legal notice, it is requested that by publicly apologising for the above acts in seven days, delete all dialogue illustrations otherwise legal action will be taken, reads the notice.

 

Live Tv

Adipurush teaser controversyAdipurush teaserAdipurushadipurush teaser trolledom rautRamayanaSaif Ali KhanPrabhasKriti Sanon

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'