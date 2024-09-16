Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Get Married; Share Beautiful Wedding Pictures As Husband And Wife

Mumbai: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married and the couple took to their Instagram and shared beautiful wedding pictures. Aditi looked every bit gorgeous and ethereal in a simple wedding attire as the couple chose to do a traditional South Indian wedding. While Siddharth too made a handsome groom. The pictures from their intimate wedding have left their fans excited and they have been showering congratulatory messages. Aditi and Siddharth took to their Instagram and shared the wedding pictures with a beautiful caption that reads,"You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars..."To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up...To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu".

Check out the adorable wedding pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth from their intimate wedding.

Aditi and Siddharth look like a match made in heaven and it's hard to take your eyes off the beautiful couple. Along with fans many celebrities dropped congratulatory messages for their newlywed, including Sonakshi Sinha who herself is enjoying her newly married life.

In the pictures, you can see Aditi and Siddharth enjoying their wedding day with their family and they just look so adorable together.

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged a few months ago and the couple even shared the news with their fans now their wedding photos are creating quite a stir on the internet. We wish a lifetime of happiness to the beautiful couple.