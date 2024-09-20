Aditi Rao Hydari Flaunts Sindoor As She Walks Hand-In-Hand With Hubby Siddharth At The Airport

Mumbai: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth left their fans pleasantly surprised with their intimate wedding. Just a few days ago the newly married couple shared the beautiful wedding photos and confirmed them of being a man and wife now. The wedding pictures of Bibbojaan and Siddharth sent their fans into a huge meltdown and to date, they cannot get over the simplicity of their wedding. After their intimate wedding, Addu and Siddhu made their first public appearance and the boy, Aditya stunned in a pink salwar kameez and what grabbed everyone's attention was how beautiful Aditi looked as a newlywed.

Aditi flaunted her sindoor as she donned a typical Indian bride look for her first appearance and fans are in love with it. Aditi's fans cannot stop gushing over her nearly and they are calling the newlywed perfect match made in heaven.

Aditi and Siddharth got married in a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, and surprised their fans by dropping the pictures, with the caption that read," To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic..Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged in March before getting married this month.