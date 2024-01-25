Aditi Rao Hydari Lights The Lamp, Guest Of Honour At Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024

New Delhi: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 celebrated the best of cinema by honouring the most remarkable and influential individuals in the film industry. Among them was the elegant and versatile actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was chosen as the Guest of Honour for the prestigious lamp lighting ceremony of the event.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who has delivered captivating performances in various Indian films and web series like Hey Sinamika, Jubilee, Taj: Divided By Blood, Kaatru Veliyidai, and more, received this special honour for her significant contribution to the world of cinema. This added another feather to her cap, as she has already won several awards and accolades for her work. This recognition also affirmed her artistic excellence and her respect among her peers and fans.

The lamp lighting ceremony, which symbolized the brilliance of creativity, talent, and dedication, showcased Aditi’s invaluable role in Indian cinema. This honour also hinted at her exciting upcoming projects, which include her musical debut on Coke Studio 2 Tamil and a range of films, such as ‘Gandhi Talks,’ with Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav, the Indo-British film ‘Lioness,’ and the much-awaited Netflix web series ‘Heeramandi’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.