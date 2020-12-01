Aditya Narayan marries Shweta Aggarwal in Mumbai, first pics go viral!

New Delhi: Veteran singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan tied the knot with girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal in Mumbai on December 1, 2020. The wedding rituals took place at ISKCON temple.

It was an intimate affair with family, relative and close friends in attendance owing to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak. In November, Aditya Narayan had made his relationship with Shweta Agarwal official by sharing an adorable photo with her and also announced their wedding.

Several fan clubs have posted wedding pictures of the duo on social media. Take a look here:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been in a relationship for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

Earlier, several pictures of their Tilak ceremony had gone viral on the internet, with fans showering their love on the adorable couple.

Aditya and Shweta got married on legendary singer Udit Narayan's birthday.

Congratulations guys!